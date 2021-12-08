According to a report published by reliable Apple analyst Kuo, Apple is preparing three Apple Watch models for a launch next year. If the report is to be believed, the Cupertino tech giant will announce Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and a rugged Apple Watch in addition to Apple VR/AR headset and AirPods Pro 2 next year.

The Apple analyst doesn’t have much to share about the specs of the three Apple Watch models, but if the rumor is to be believed, the new Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a body temperature sensor. However, we all know what happened to the Apple Watch Series 7 rumors — instead of square design Apple made it rounder than Series 6 — so take it with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, the rugged Apple Watch will be aimed at sports athletes, and according to a Bloomberg report, it’ll feature impact shock resistance and a protective exterior.

The new generation Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, will offer no major improvements over its predecessor. It’s expected to have the same 3 GB RAM and same industrial design as the Apple Watch SE. The third-generation Watch SE, however, is expected to see a major spec bump — we might see a larger display and 4GB of RAM for the first time in the lowest-end wearable.

If you own an Apple Watch., what improvements do you want to see in the upcoming models? Let’s know your thoughts down in the comments section.

via 9to5mac