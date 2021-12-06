Apple is in a dominant position in the wearable market, but theirs aren’t cheap, much like the company’s other product categories. However, the Cupertino tech giant did introduce an affordable ‘SE’ variant last year to maximize the reach of its wearables. Now according to a new report published by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is working on a second-generation Apple Watch SE, which may officially be called Apple Watch SE 2.

The report doesn’t go into detail about the specifications of the Apple Watch SE 2, leaving us in the dark about key details of the smartwatch. On the bright side, it claims that Apple is preparing the Watch SE 2 for a launch in 2022, though the disappointment is that we don’t have any information about the exact launch date just yet.

Much like the Apple Watch SE, its successor is likely to lack premium features such as always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality. But we won’t mind if Apple proves us wrong in this case.

Although we don’t have solid proof, rumor has it that the new Apple Watch SE 2 will feature an updated design and will also offer some additional features related to health and fitness management. Moreover, Apple is said to launch a rugged variant of the Apple Watch SE 2 with an aim to woo athletes, the details about which are not out yet. But we can expect the rugged variant to be more resistant to scratches, dents, falls.

Apple currently dominates the wearable space with more than 30 percent market share, and by focussing more on the budget segment, the company is hoping to attract more users to its ecosystem.

How many of you are using the Apple Watch SE? What features do you want Apple to add to its successor? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

via Gizmochina