Threaded conversations in Teams won't arrive until next year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Threaded conversations in Teams is finally a thing, and it’s arriving in mid-2025 after a beta period that will start in early 2025. The feature, which is common in Teams’ competitors like Slack, has been a thing of popular demand for quite some time.

Microsoft is now repainting the look of Teams, perhaps in the most radical change in recent months. It merges chats, teams, and channels into a single workplace to make it a little less confusing, although for some this may take a while to adjust.

We’re also getting a guided onboarding process, a new @mentions view, and customizable sections for organizing conversations along (up to 50 sections and 50 items per section) with a favorites section for quick access to pinned chats and channels.

The company mentions that a public preview is coming in November for desktop, mobile, iOS, and Android.

“Stay on top of chat and channels in one place, organize chat and channels your way and quickly navigate and triage messages with this new experience,” Microsoft says.

Elsewhere in the Teams-related news, Microsoft has previously combined personal, work, and education accounts into a single Teams app. We’ve also reported about a recently published patent application, which details a new audio-to-image AI model that could generate images as you speak for your Teams presentation.