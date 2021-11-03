Nat Friedman, GitHub’s CEO is stepping down from his role. Thomas Dohmke (currently Chief Product Officer) will be GitHub’s next CEO. Nat will become will become Chairman Emeritus.

Nat wrote the following regarding his departure,

The primary feeling I have about the last three years is gratitude, and all of you are the reason why. The ingenuity and enthusiasm you have brought to GitHub every day has made us all better. I am grateful for the community of developers who have trusted us, shared feedback, and been with us every step of the way. I am grateful to Satya Nadella and to Scott Guthrie for their support for the GitHub team, belief in the power of our platform, and for their mentorship. Above all, I want to say thank you to everyone at GitHub and to every developer on the internet who gave me a chance at this awesome responsibility.

More than 73 million developers are using GitHub and 84% of the Fortune 100 are GitHub customers, and every year since the Microsoft acquisition, GitHub’s business has grown more than the last.

Source: GitHub