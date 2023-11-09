GitHub announces the preview of GitHub Copilot Enterprise and general availability of GitHub Copilot Chat

At Universe 2023, GitHub made some major announcements to improve developer productivity through the power of AI. Read the full list of announcements below.

GitHub Copilot Chat generally availability:

GitHub Copilot Chat is an AI companion that allows developers to write and understand code using whatever language they speak. As part of GitHub Copilot subscription, Copilot Chat will be generally available in December 2023. GitHub Copilot Chat will be available for free to verified teachers, students, and maintainers of popular open source projects.

Also, GitHub Copilot is now powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Copilot Chat will also come to the JetBrains suite of IDEs, available in preview today.

GitHub Copilot Chat is coming to github.com and mobile app:

GitHub announced that GitHub Copilot Chat is coming to github.com allowing developers to analyze the code, pull requests, documentation, and general coding questions. Also, Copilot Chat will be available in GitHub mobile app as well allowing developers to get answers to any programming question and about the repositories, files, or documentation.

GitHub Copilot Enterprise:

GitHub Copilot Enterprise personalizes the Copilot with the full context of entire codebase within an organization. GitHub Copilot Enterprise will be generally available in February 2024 for $39 USD per user per month. You can join the Copilot Enterprise waitlist here.

With Copilot Chat connected to company repositories on github.com, Copilot Enterprise allows teams of developers to quickly get up to speed on your codebase, search through and build documentation, get suggestions based on internal and private code, and quickly review pull requests.

GitHub Copilot Partner Program:

Microsoft is opening up GitHub Copilot to integrate it with third-party developer tools, online services, and knowledge outside GitHub. The GitHub Copilot Partner Program will allow partner to build plugins for GitHub Copilot. Initially, there will be 25 debut partners, including Datastax, LaunchDarkly, Postman, Hashicorp, and Datadog. You can apply to be an early access GitHub Copilot Partner today.

AI-powered GitHub Advanced Security:

GitHub Advanced Security is getting new AI-powered application security testing features designed to detect and fix vulnerabilities and secrets in your code. Code scanning autofix suggests AI-generated fixes using CodeQL for JavaScript and TypeScript. With AI secret scanning for generic secrets, you can find leaked secrets with low false positives rates. These features are available today in preview and will soon be included in your GitHub Advanced Security subscription. You can join the GitHub Advanced Security waitlist today.

GitHub Copilot Workspace:

The new GitHub Copilot Workspace will help developing in converting their ideas into code. Here’s how it works:

When you open an issue in Copilot Workspace, you’re presented with an automatically proposed plan for how to implement the intended change.

Because the workspace is fully editable, you’re able to steer the AI in the exact direction you want, while benefiting from its understanding of the issue’s intent, and your entire codebase.

To validate that the change behaves as expected, Copilot Workspace enables you to build, run and test the code. And if it encounters an error, it offers to fix it automatically.

Copilot Workspace is expected to be released in 2024.