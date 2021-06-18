Last year Amazon announced two security cameras for cars, the Ring Car Cam and Car Alarm, designed to offer the same surveillance and supervision for your car Ring’s cameras provide for your home.

Now we have our first look at the Ring Car Cam, courtesy of The Tape Drive.

The Ring Car Cam is a camera intended to be placed on the dashboard, and from there can record both inside and outside your car.

It connects to your OBD-II port and relies on WIFI or LTE connectivity and owners will be able to connect to the camera and keep an eye on their car. It can also connect to Amazon’s controversial SideWalk network.

The Car Cam can send alerts when it detects break-in, your car being towed or a collision (this requires LTE and a Ring Connectivity plan). If you have a crash a Ring agent will call and notify 911 if needed. It however also offers a local mode which saves video to internal storage, according to a leaked support article.

It will automatically call first responded in the event of a serious crash and start recording if you say “Alexa, I’m being pulled over” via its Traffic Stop feature. It also features a physical shutter button for privacy. The Ring Car Cam costs $199.99.

The Ring Car Alarm plugs into your car’s OBD-II diagnostic port and connects to Amazon’s new Sidewalk network. It will send alerts when it detects break-in, your car being towed or a collision. It also has a built-in siren which can be triggered remotely and can activate other Ring or Alexa products. It costs $59.99.

Ring is also introducing a feature called Ring Car Connect which will connect cameras already in cars, such as the cameras in a Tesla, with the Ring network, where footage can be preserved and perused in case of an incident. The API is open, and Tesla has already signed up.

The new products have not yet cleared the FCC, so it is not clear when they will start hitting the market.

