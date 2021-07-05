NetherRealm has confirmed that the most recent Mortal Kombat won’t be getting any more DLC, as they focused on the next project.

NetherRealm announced the news a few days ago on Twitter, writing that “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11.”

This means that there won’t be any more DLC for the game going forwards, so no new characters or maps for players new and old to enjoy. The game will likely still receive patches for balance and to fix any serious bugs that crop up, but the content well is all dried up till the next Mortal Kombat release.

While a new game is being promised through this mysterious “next project” there’s no word on when it might release. It’s currently expected that NetherRealm’s next game will be another in the Injustice franchise, which pits DC’s iconic characters against one another, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Of course, despite fans being promised a new project being in the work, they’re not too happy that after two years the game is being dropped. Super Smash Bros is set to be receiving a similar fate at the end of this year after its last character Kazuya, however, that game has at least been around since 2018.