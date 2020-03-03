The Wonderful 101 Xbox port that many action-game fans would’ve loved is not going to be available in our plane of existence because it would be too hard to make.

In an interview with Gematsu, Director Hideki Kamiya revealed that an Xbox One version was originally planned but it was dropped due to the differences between Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“We did plan and want to release on Xbox One,” Kamiya explained. “But the fact of the matter was that the original engine for the game and the engine for the Xbox One are very different, and it’s not easy to port like the other systems. So as a result of that, unfortunately and regrettably, we had to relinquish the Xbox One release.”

Thankfully, an Xbox One version has not been completely ruled out for a future release once the other versions of the game are out. However, an Xbox One version is unlikely to happen.

“It’s just a very costly thing to do and we don’t have the ability to do it in-house,” Kamiya told the website. “I don’t want to say it will never happen. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it’s just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it’s purely for that reason that we couldn’t.”

While a The Wonderful 101 Xbox port may be unlikely, the game is currently still running its very successful Kickstarter for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC version.