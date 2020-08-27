The Witcher: Monster Slayer is Pokémon Go for angsty gamers

Toss a phone at your Witcher, hope battery’s a plenty: The Witcher: Monster Slayer is coming to Android and iOS.

Set before the events of CD Projekt RED’s series of beloved RPGs, The Witcher: Monster Slayer sees the franchise’s decrepit monsters roaming the world in huge numbers. As a Witcher, you’ll have to roam the world and battle these ferocious creatures in augmented reality.

Essentially, it’s Pokémon Go for those with a little more angst and a lot more depth. Developer Spokko claims that players will have to track and study monsters before going toe-to-toe with them; maybe you’ll need to prepare specific oils and potions or even use different baits. Even real-world time and weather conditions play a role in the battles.

Alongside the game’s thrilling AR combat and “console grade visuals”, The Witcher: Monster Slayer includes “rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.”

The game isn’t out until later this year, but there’s a cool trailer to watch below: