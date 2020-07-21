When Elon Musk announced his bullet-proof pickup truck, he promised the Cybertruck would be made of “nearly impenetrable … Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel.”

Times have however moved on and the Cybertruck has evolved, and today Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that they will no longer be using 30X steel for the exo-skeleton of the truck.

Fans do not need to panic however, because as Elon is famous for, he is replacing the 30X steel with something even better.

Tesla is collaborating with one of Elon’s other companies, SpaceX, to create a custom alloy for both the Starship and Cybertruck.

Elon is famous for its vertical integration, and Tesla has its own in-house material engineers creating new alloys.

We’re rapidly changing alloy constituents & forming methods, so traditional names like 304L will become more of an approximation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Elon Musk confirmed:

“We’re rapidly changing alloy constituents and forming methods, so traditional names like 304L will become more of an approximation.”

Whatever material Musk uses, one can be sure the eventual truck will live up to his promise of the ultimate post-apocalyptic transport.

via Electrek