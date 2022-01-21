Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with the latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more way back in September 2021, but the device has not been officially distributed in Europe so far.

Now ALumia has leaked the eventual arrival date of the device, the 22nd February, and also the UK pricing.

As can be seen from the image above, pricing will start at a reasonable £1449 for a Core i5, 16 GB RAM device and escalate to a bank-breaking £2879 for the Core i7 version with 32 GB RAM and 2 TB of storage.

The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.

It also comes with two USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 ports and a dedicated Surface charging port. You can pair this device with Surface Slim Pen 2 and magnetically attach, store, and charge it under front of keyboard. New HD 1080p camera and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support will allow you to experience great video calls.

All this great technology does not come cheap, but now BestBuy is offering a $300 discount on the Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which normally retails for $1799 and can now be picked up for only $1499. The new Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599.99 at the Microsoft Store. Those in USA can check out the amazing deal at BestBuy here.

Surface Laptop Studio Tech Specs:

Dimensions 12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” ( 323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm ) Display Screen: 14.4” 2 PixelSense™ Flow Display

PixelSense™ Flow Display Refresh rate: up to 120Hz

Resolution:?2400 x 1600?(201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Surface Pen* enabled

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision® support3 Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ H35 i5-11300H

Core™ H35 i5-11300H Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H Accessories Support Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2* storage for charging

Compatible with Surface Dial* off-screen interaction Security Hardware TPM?2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows enhanced hardware security Software Windows 11 Home

Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps 7

Microsoft 365?Home?30-day trial

Preloaded Xbox App

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial7 Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer What’s in the box Surface Laptop Studio

Intel ® ?Core™?i5: 60W Surface Power Supply

?Core™?i5: 60W Surface Power Supply Intel®?Core™?i7: 95W Surface Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents Weight Intel® Core™ i5 models 3.83 lb (1,742.9 grams)

Intel® Core™ i7 models 4.00 lb (1,820.2 grams) Storage5 Removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery life1 Intel ® ?Core™?i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

?Core™?i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage Intel®?Core™?i7: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Graphics? Intel ® Core™?i5?models: Intel ® Iris ® X e Graphics

Core™?i5?models: Intel Iris X Graphics Intel® Core™?i7?models: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3050 Ti? laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory Connections 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 4 technologies support

3.5mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port Cameras, video, and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

1080p resolution front facing camera.

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Quad Omnisonic™ speakers with Dolby Atmos® Wireless Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Xbox Wireless built-in Exterior Casing: Magnesium and Aluminum

Color: Platinum Warranty8 1-year limited hardware warranty Keyboard layout Activation: Moving (mechanical) keys

Layout: QWERTY, full row of function keys (F1-F12)

Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Backlight Battery capacities?[Microsoft Stores only] Battery Capacity Nominal (WH): 58.0

Battery Capacity Min (WH): 56.3 Hinge Dynamic Woven Hinge made of woven fabric with embedded cables that can bend 180 degrees

Will our readers in Europe be buying themselves a late Valentines Day present? Let us know below.