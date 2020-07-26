We have seen the Microsoft Surface Duo pass through the FCC and the Bluetooth SIG, and today we can report that the handset has also been approved by the Canadian division of the Underwriters Laboratory (UL LLC) .

We know the device is the Surface Duo as it has the same model number (1930) as the handset on the Bluetooth SIG, but interestingly there appears to be another model, the 1930r, with unknown properties.

WindowsLatest, who notices the certification, suggests that it may be an unlocked variant of the device.

The certification is significant, as it suggests the smartphone may be released in more countries than just the USA.

Surface Duo Specs

The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft is reportedly trying to launch the device before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which really only leaves next week for its debut.