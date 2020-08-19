The Microsoft Surface Duo is already on pre-order and will be hitting shelves on the 10th September. Despite this, we still do not know much about the device, including important features such as the (single) camera.

Now a small leak has given us a look at the camera app, with screenshots from an internal Microsoft presentation being posted by Windows Central.

Gallery

The screenshots show the camera app has the standard Android UI, and will support Slo Motion, Portrait and Panorama mode.

The screenshots also show the app will feature a Spanned mode which would let your subject see a camera preview while the picture is being taken, and when used as a selfie camera let you review pictures immediately.

Microsoft has, of course, posted the full specs of the device, which includes the following camera info:

Adaptive camera 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear

Photos: Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection Super resolution zoom, and super zoom up to 7x Portrait mode with adjustable depth control Panorama mode Burst mode

Video recording: 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps 1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps HEVC and H.264 video recording formats Gyro-based digital video stabilization



Microsoft says the camera is “optimised with AI” to improve the performance of the camera, something which Google is famous for, but which Microsoft still has to prove themselves with.

If you are already convinced you can pre-order the Surface Duo here.