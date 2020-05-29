Sony’s Xperia 1 II (Mark two) smartphone is more a camera phone than a gaming phone, but it does have a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it more than capable of playing top-flight games.

The handset also features a Game Enhancer mode, and it is there you will find a switch for a unique Sony feature which will have you gaming better and longer than with other handsets.

Heat is the enemy of smartphone gaming, very quickly leading to thermal throttling and reduced performance.

Sony’s H.S. Power Control feature (H.S.= Heat Suppression) will stop your battery from charging while plugged in, and power the handset directly from the USB-C cable, bypassing the battery.

This prevents the battery from generating additional heat, which delays thermal throttling, and also increases the longevity of your battery.

Owners, of course, need to remember to disable the feature at the end of their session.

Besides this great gaming feature, the handset features advanced camera features incorporated from industry-leading Sony Alpha cameras, including the following features:

Triple lens camera incorporating industry leading Sony Alpha technology, ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia with 3D iToF .

calibrated specifically for Xperia with . Industry-leading autofocus camera technology offers up to 20 fps burst shooting with 60 times per second AF/AE calculations and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals.

and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals. Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” can record in multiple frame rates and offer more manual controls such as touch auto focus and custom white balance to enhance your cinematographic shooting experiences

can record in multiple frame rates and offer more manual controls such as touch auto focus and custom white balance to enhance your cinematographic shooting experiences 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”.

delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”. Watch a movie with Dolby Atmos sound , tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience

, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience Audio quality as artists intended with sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, front stereo speakers, and new 360 Reality Audio with unique hardware decoding to optimise sound quality

with unique hardware decoding to optimise sound quality Next Generation 5G connectivity and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, with high capacity 4000mAh battery with wireless charging for optimal speed and performance.

Mobile Platform, with high capacity 4000mAh battery with wireless charging for optimal speed and performance. Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilises AI to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, with local or streaming music.

Xperia 1 II will be available in Black and Purple for a rather high $1,199.99 and will hit shelves on July 24th and Sony is offering anyone who preorders the phone by June 28 a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones.

Screenshot and source: XDA-Dev