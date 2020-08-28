Apple never released the Airpower wireless charger, but despite this, it seems many companies are still competing with that now mythical accessory.

Evan Blass aka evLeaks has just leaked Samsung’s latest attempt, the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio.

The wireless charging pad has 3 charging zones, for those who fully live the Samsung life.

The first would for a smartphone, the second for wireless headphones and the last for a smartwatch. It appears each device will have individual status lights.

It appears the device will be powered via USB and come with its own (presumably powerful) USB-C fast charger.

No detail on pricing or availability has leaked, but if it is a reasonable price it may just find a space on my nightstand.