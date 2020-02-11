The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costs $1380 and will be available only in limited quantities

Samsung today officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The display folds using the new Hideaway hinge and the Samsung’s custom-built UX enhances the folding experience.

Samsung today announced that the Galaxy Z Flip will cost $1380 USD and it will be available only in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colors. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available first in select markets including the U.S. and Korea on February 14, 2020. And it will be available in more countries in the coming months. Galaxy Z Flip will also be available in Mirror Gold in some countries.

Highlights of Galaxy Z Flip:

Do more – Hands-free – When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.

– When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free. Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

– Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom. Game Changing Camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding.

– Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding. Notifications on Your Terms – Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

– Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip. Multi-Active Window – Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favorite pieces on the bottom.

Source: Samsung