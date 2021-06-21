The developers of Microsoft’s PowerToys are looking to add a new tool to the collection.

Powertoys already include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, colour picker, microphone muter, and more.

Now Microsoft is looking to add one which stops your PC from sleeping, useful if you have a big download or rendering job for example.

Microsoft writes:

This feature would prevent the OS from going to sleep with the options to set a timer for when it can go back to sleep

The issue also included the following mockup.

It shows that the utility will also include a timer, which would allow you to terminate the keep awake feature automatically.