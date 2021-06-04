The best feature of the iPhone 12 is its MagSafe connector, which takes the difficulty and uncertainly of positioning the wireless charging puck away.

Today Bloomberg reports that this will also enable Apple to offer MagSafe charging on the iPad Pro, where previously it would have been impossible to position the charger precisely enough to wirelessly charge.

Apple will reportedly also switch to a glass back to enable the electrons to flow, though we do wonder if Apple’s 15w Magsafe chargers will offer a fast enough charging rate to keep users happy.

Bloomberg is also suggesting that the 2022 iPad Pro will offer reverse wireless charging, which means the beefy battery in the iPad will be able to charge your Airpods and iPhone.

Apple is reportedly also working on a new iPad Mini with narrower bezels – this may mean the home button needs to be removed and replaced with Face ID or Touch ID on the power button.

This device is expected to be released alongside a thinner 10.2 inch iPad later this year.