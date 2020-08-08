The new Windows 10 Insider Build 20185 brought a number of cool features to Windows 10, including some features of Windows 10X.

This includes a really cool combined emoji picker and clipboard repository which is activated by pressing Windows + . (full stop).

As this gif by WindowsLatest shows, the emoji element lets you search emojis, symbols, gifs (from Tenor) and the clipboard element lets stores your last 25 copied items, with each new one removing the one added last.

The feature needs to be activated via Vivetool and is also activated at the same time as the new Windows 10X touch keyboard.

Combined with the Your Phone improvements, these new elements have convinced me to install the new Windows 10 Insider Builds.

Are any of our readers tempted? Let us know below.