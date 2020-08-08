As regular readers will know Microsoft has put Windows 10X on the back burner, and we expect the version which addresses keyboardless dual-screen devices to only show up sometime in 2022.

Fortunately, Microsoft has said they would bring some of the new technology in Windows 10x to Windows 10, and with the release of Windows 10 Insider Build 20185 Microsoft has taken the first step, by including the new Windows 10x touch keyboard and emoji panel in the OS.

Unfortunately, the new keyboard is a hidden feature which needs to be unlocked. Here is how:

How to Unlock the Windows 10X keyboard and emoji panel

First, you need to have Windows 10 Insider Build 20185 installed, in other words, you need to become a Windows 10 Insider in the Dev channel. This also brings the ability to run Android apps on your PC.

Once that is installed:

Â Download andÂ extract the Mach2 program from GitHub here.

In that folder Shift-Rightclick and start PowerShell (administrator)

Type. \ mach2.exe enable 20438551 Â and then press Enter

Restart your PC.

You should now be able to use the new panel and keyboard.Â You open the emoji panel in Windows via the Windows key +.Â (Point).Â

It is still unclear whether Microsoft will roll out these innovations to regular Windows 10 users, but it is good to see the development which went into these features are not being wasted.

via Deskmodder, WindowsUnited, Alumia