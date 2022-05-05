“Pinterest TV Studio” is a new app entering the world of platforms where video content is the main attraction. What makes the app special is its ability to cater to multiple iOS and Android devices for different camera angles during live shooting. Surprisingly, Pinterest didn’t try making any noise during its launch, but it might be because it isn’t still accessible to all creators.

To use the app and get access to its livestreaming tools, select creators will submit a code or scan a barcode. The live content the creators will produce feeds into the platform’s “Pinterest TV,” which features a series of shows hosted by different creators tackling a wide variety of niches like home, food, beauty, and fashion. As many know, Pinterest TV launched in November last year. It runs five days a week, from Monday through Friday. On Friday, however, viewers can shop the products mentioned by the host from the episode.

Since May 2, 2022, the Pinterest TV Studio app has been live on the App Store and Google Play. And although it is only available for a limited number of creators, its presence is not only limited to the US; it is also available in the U.K., Germany, Canada, and Australia.

It is an indication of Pinterest using the new app as a supporting tool that will boost Pinterest TV globally in the future. “With more Creators developing innovative programming with Pinterest TV on the Platform, we’re continuously experimenting with new ways to help Creators bring their ideas to life,” a spokesperson told Techcrunch.

Pinterest is just one of the many social media platforms that need to follow the changing demand in the market with the continuous rise of TikTok. Aside from Pinterest TV Studio, the company also launched the Idea Pins, a tappable collection of up to 20 pages of videos, images, and text. The changes dragged Pinterest away from its original vision as an image-sharing platform. Nonetheless, the move out of its comfort zone seems to be the best for the company. During its earnings last week, Pinterest mentioned that it saw over 25% increase in its save rate of Idea Pins quarter over quarter.