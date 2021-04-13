The new Dell XPS 13 now available with OLED display option

Dell today announced that the latest XPS 13 laptop is now available with 3.5k OLED touch display option. This new OLED display option will cost $300 more than the similar speced FHD laptop.

The new XPS 13 laptop is constructed with machined aluminum and a carbon fiber palm rest and features a stunning 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display. The integrated Eyesafe display technology helps reduce harmful blue light. The fingerprint integrated power button lets you log on with just a touch.

