Microsoft has continued with its monthly cadence of firmware releases for the Surface Duo 2, with the company pushing out an 84.41 MB update for the handset.

The update takes the device to firmware 2021.830.19 and as can be expected from the small size, does not bring much new.

In fact, the changelog notes only fixes included in the November Android Security Bulletin.

Software version Update info 2021.830.19 This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2021.

Given that users are still complaining of stability issues with the handset, I am sure this is somewhat disappointing.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).

via Reddit