Microsoft has announced that will be adding a new section to the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre Service health dashboard.

The company notes that there are times when issues may arise in your environment that requires an admin to take action. These types of issues are not caused by the Microsoft services being unhealthy but something specific to your organization.

Admins will have a new section in the Service health dashboard marked as “Issues in your environment that require action”.

Issues that show up in this section will require admins to take an action to resolve. Issues that show up in this new section are not issues with the Microsoft services but could affect them if not taken care of.

Examples:

Usage quotas close to being exceeded

Service throttling due to customer side issue

Customer certificate expiration

Microsoft will be rolling the new section out starting in late November and expect to complete by early December.