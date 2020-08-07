We posted this morning on how an outward-folding screen had numerous advantages over an inward-folding screen in terms of cost, thickness and battery life, with the Huawei Mate X being a better design that the Samsung Galaxy Fold for example.

It appears we may have jinxed Huawei, as it was revealed today by a respected industry source that the Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen like the Samsung Galaxy Fold rather than its iconic outward-folding screen.

Mate X2 is in-folding like the Z Fold 2 and will be sourced from Samsung and BOE. No UTG, CPI instead. But perhaps you already knew all that…:) — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 7, 2020

According to Ross Young, an analyst from Display Search, Huawei will be using a flexible panel from Samsung, though without the special Ultra-Thin Glass layer.

Huawei will reportedly be the first company besides Samsung to use Samsung’s folding display.

Huawei was recently crowned the company with the largest number of smartphone shipments, but their business is under significant threat due to sanctions from USA, which may mean the company’s ability to innovate will be severely curtailed over the next year. Unfortunately, in this case, this also means less design diversity in the new folding phone segment, which is rather a pity.