The Guardian joins companies' massive exodus from X, formerly known as Twitter

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The Guardian, a popular left-to-centric publication, announced that it’d stop posting on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The London-based media says that the platform’s toxic environment and its promotion of far-right conspiracy theories and racism. Elon Musk bought the platform for a staggering $44 billion price tag, and his controversial reign has cut a lot of jobs and started a mass employee exodus in 2022.

“X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” says the media in an update to readers as well as in a blog post.

Following The Guardian’s decision to stop posting on X, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia has also announced it will no longer publish content on the platform. The newspaper criticized X for amplifying harmful content, including human rights violations, and for the increasing presence of bots spreading misleading narratives.

“This newspaper notes that ideas that violate human rights, such as hatred of ethnic minorities, misogyny and racism, are part of the viral content distributed on X, where they become viral and capture more time from users to earn more money from advertising inserts,” says the publication.

A growing list of major companies, including IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate, Paramount, Comcast, and Warner Bros., have suspended advertising on X due to concerns over antisemitic content. This decision follows a report from Media Matters for America, which identified ads appearing next to pro-Nazi posts and antisemitic memes.