Mini LED is the successor to OLED screens, offering many of the advantages of OLED screens in terms of contrast and colour range while also offering the high-brightness, longevity and lower cost of LED screens.

Apple was expected to be the first to deliver a Micro LED laptop, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple was working on 6 devices featuring Mini-LED displays.

It turns out that minor OEM MSI beat them to the market with the MSI Creator 17 laptop, which was first announced at CES 2020.

Thanks to the Mini LED backlighting, the MSI Creator 17 is the world’s first laptop to meet HDR 1000 standards. The 17-inch 4K display in this laptop supports peak brightness of 1,000 nits and wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3.

Other specs include:

17. 3″ UHD HDR1000 mini LED, 1180nits 60Hz 100% DCI-P3 (259ppi) Anti-Glare Wide View Angle 4K NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8G GDDR6

Core i7-10875H 2. 3-5. 1GHz Intel 9560 Jefferson Peak (2×2 802. 11 ac)

2TB NVMe SSD 32GB (16G*2)DDR4 2666MHz 2 Sockets; Max Memory 64GB

Thunderbolt 3*1; USB-C Gen1 *1 USB 3. 2 Gen2 *3 White backlight keyboard (84 Key) IR 720p HD Webcam

Win 10 PRO Speakers 2W * 2 4 cell (82Whr) Li-Polymer 230W Slim

YouTube channel Dave Lee has posted a review of the laptop, focussed on the screen, which can be seen below:

The laptop is currently on sale for $2,999 and can be found at Amazon here.