Report: Apple is working on a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED display

Apple currently uses LCD displays with LED backlighting to offer high contrast ratio, deep blacks and bright whites in its MacBook and iPad products. Back in September last year, we first reported that Apple is planning to release iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED displays from late 2020 and mid 2021. Mini-LED displays feature approximately 10,000 LEDs for better color and contrast performance. They also enable thinner and lighter product designs when compared to OLED displays.

Today, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple is working on 6 devices featuring Mini-LED displays. Apple will be releasing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. This is the first time we are hearing about a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro device. Apple is expected to sell this 14-inch device alongside the existing 16-inch MacBook Pro. This new MacBook Pro 14.1-inch is expected to be launched by end of this year.

Source: Macrumors