The Binding of Isaac: Repentance DLC could release this December

If you thought The Binding of Isaac didn’t have enough content creator Edmund McMillen has revealed a new DLC – The Binding of Isaac: Repentance.

The upcoming content pack for the roguelike is the game’s “FINAL FINAL FINAL mega expansion” after the title has received numerous “final” DLC addons over the course of its 9-year release.

McMillen explained that the upcoming DLC will “actually [be] bigger than Rebirth was to the OG flash game”, a massive swathe of content that the creator describes as being “basically a sequel at this point.”

“The game is currently over 90% done. I’ve been working closely with the team to ensure that this is the “Sequel DLC” you’ve always wanted,” McMillen said. “The team has gone above and beyond and we’re really proud of how the game is coming together and I have a feeling you’re gunna shit your asses when you get your hands on it.”

And of course for those wondering we still don’t have a release date yet but we think end of year is still doable 😉 https://t.co/uc3TpvWpv1 — Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) September 29, 2020

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is currently listed with a temporary release date of December, 2020. The DLC is planned for PC with a console release sometime later.