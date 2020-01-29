Windows 10 November 2019 Update came with no new features but offered plenty of bug fixes and system stability. These fixes and improvements were supposed to make the Windows 10 less annoying to use, but that didn’t happen for all users. Instead, users running Windows 10 November 2019 update faced a frustrating File Explorer bug, which remained unsolved for more than two months.

The good news is Microsoft finally has a fix for the annoying File Explorer bug. Users complained about the freezing of the Windows Explorer search bar. The bug also blocked users from right-clicking on the search bar of the File Explorer, thus preventing affected users from pasting anything in the File Explorer search bar. Now, with the latest Cumulative Update KB4532695 installed, you’ll no longer see these issues arising again.

Terming the Windows File Explorer bug “not a pressing issue“, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc informed us that the company will start working to fix the issue after the holidays. And this explains why it took more than two months to bring a fix for the annoying bug.

If you want the File Explorer bug fixed, the only option that you have is to install the latest Cumulative Update. In order to download the update, head over to Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via: Windowslatest