Thanks to Apple's new smart doorbell, you'll soon be able to open doors with FaceID

Apple is reportedly working on a brand-new smart doorbell, a recent exclusive Bloomberg report says.

With that, you can open doors using FaceID, the facial recognition feature that’s present on iPhones and iPads when you try to open those devices. The device is launching not earlier than 2025.

The Cupertino tech giant has been expanding its focus on the smart home market. If true, the FaceID-enabled doorbell could work with third-party smart locks or as part of a complete system with a lock manufacturer. It could also potentially integrate with Apple-made HomeKit-compatible locks and compete with Amazon Ring and Google Nest.

“If it ultimately debuts, I expect it to make good use of the company’s upcoming Proxima wireless chip and its secure enclave feature, which helps protect customers’ data,” says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed the exclusive information.

Elsewhere in the report, Bloomberg also says that Apple is working on a home hub with a lot of AI smarts, security cameras, and upgrades to its HomePod and TV devices. That’s an aggressive move in the market.

The iPhone makers had quite a busy year with the launch of Vision Pro, a headset that’s a mix of both VR and AR. It was launched earlier this year.

While the device was a big leap in the market, its $3,499 price tag (in an extremely Apple fashion) is a big disappointment. On top of that, not a lot of developers have their apps built on visionOS, the headset’s operating system, just yet.