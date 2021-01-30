Pipo has just released the Pipo W12, an ARM-powered Surface clone with built-in LTE for only $422.

Unlike a real Microsoft Surface laptop, that price includes both the keyboard and stylus.

The full specs and bundle include:

SoC – Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 octa-core Kryo 385 Arm cores clocked @ up to 2.96 GHz with Adreno 630 Visual Processing Subsystem, Hexagon 685 DSP

System Memory – 4GB or 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage – 256GB flash storage, MicroSD card slot

Display – 12.3? IPS display with 2888×1920 resolution, 10-point touch

Audio – 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity – WiFi 5 802.11ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE with 3G fallback + dual-SIM card slot (supports MicroSD + SIM card, or dual SIM card)

Camera – 5.0MP front-facing camera. 13MP rear camera

USB – 1x USB type-C port for power, data, and DisplayPort Alt. mode

Misc – Power and volume buttons

Battery – 7.4V, 5000 mah (37Wh) battery good for 4 to 13 hours on a charge

Dimensions – 289 x 255 x 9 mm (tablet only)

Weight – Around 800 grams (tablet only)

magnetic QWERTY keyboard

a capacitive stylus with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity

a USB Type-C “data cable”, a charger, and a warranty card.

The main weakness of the tablet is that it is still powered by the Snapdragon 850 processor, but as more apps become available in native ARM this is becoming much less of an issue.

