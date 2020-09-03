Microsoft’s Test & Feedback is a popular extension in the developer communities and is finally available on the Microsoft Edge Addons store. Developers using Microsoft Edge as the default browser will now be able to take advantage of the extension to fasten the development process.

The extension is already available for Chrome and Firefox users, meaning the Test & Feedback extension has been available for Microsoft Edge users since the new Edge came into existence as all Chrome extensions can be installed in Edge. Until today, users needed to visit the Chrome Web Store to download the extension to the Edge browser but now, since the browser is available in the Edge Addons Store, users will no longer have to get it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Test & Feedback extension helps teams perform exploratory testing and provide feedback. Everyone in the team, such as developers, product owners, managers, UX or UI engineers, marketing teams, early adopters, and other stakeholders can use the extension to submit bugs or provide feedback and contribute to the quality of your product.

You can know more about the Test & Feedback extension from this link. The extension can be downloaded here from the edge Add-ons store.

via ALumia