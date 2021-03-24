Tesla’s updated Model S and Model X have a new yoke-style steering wheel which is devoid of most of the hardware buttons on the older steering wheel, including the gear shifting stalk.

Elon Musk alarmed everyone by saying that shifting (including into reverse) would be managed by AI, where the car’s AI would guess whether you intended to go backwards and forwards and ‘Smart Shift” automagically.

Fortunately, it was eventually revealed that Tesla would still include a manual option, and a new video circulating on twitter shows just how it will work.

Ok, so this is how u change gears on the new S/X ??@elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/dXtsSzQBAS — Michael Hsu (@hsumacher) March 24, 2021

Suffice to say you will likely not be doing too many fast getaways with this system.

What do our readers think of this change? Let us know below.

via Elecktrek.