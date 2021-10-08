After what has been years of waiting, Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will start rolling out their Full Self Driving beta feature to qualifying drivers today.

Qualifying drivers are quite a select group at the moment however and includes those who paid up to £10,000 to purchase the feature, applied to join the new beta and have a Safety Score of 100.

FSD Beta 10.2 rolls out Friday midnight to ~1000 owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores. Rollouts will hold for several days after that to see how it goes. If that looks good, beta will gradually begin rolling out to 99 scores & below. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

The Safety Score is generated from observation of your driving patterns and behaviour over a week period and are presumed to be the most responsible drivers.

This is of course important because while the feature is called Full Self-Driving, the feature still requires a high level of supervision and arguably is rather dangerous without such supervision.

If the roll-out goes well Tesla will follow up with another tranche of owners who score 99/100 and so on.

Telsa is also looking at the process of generating the safety score, with some users saying they are being necessarily excluded due to no fault of their own.

via Electrek