Tesla has released updates for both its iOS and Android apps, bringing a number of improvements, but unfortunately not in equal measure.

For iPhones, the app has been updated to version 4.3.0. It brings:

Gallery

Customize quick controls on vehicle homepage with a long press

Adjust Cabin Overheat Protection

Widget improvements

Sentry Mode Live Camera Access on supported cars in select countries (Vehicle software version 2021.40.5+ required.)

The Android app has been updated to version 4.2.3-742 with the following improvements:

New Android widgets to view vehicle status

Solar and Powerwall supports Tesla-maintained utility rate plans. Utility rate plans now support seasons, multiple peak periods, and buy & sell energy prices

Powerwall’s Time-Based Control mode supports the updated rate plans to more accurately use energy from Powerwall when power is expensive and charge from other sources when power is at its cheapest

Unlike the iOS app the Android widgets are not interactive. Additionally, the Android app does not have the ability to customise its quick actions and still lacks Sentry Mode Live Camera Access. Hopefully, these features will hit the app when it also hits version 4.3.

via electrek