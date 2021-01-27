Tesla has been slow in updating the interior of the Tesla Model S, particularly after the Model Y and 3 had already received new looks.

Today in their earnings report Tesla, however, slipped in a set of images which shows of the new look for the top of the range saloon.

Gallery

The most prominent feature is the larger centre console screen and steering yoke, replacing the staid usual circle of leather.

Tesla has now also added a screen for rear passengers.

The new design will also be coming to the Tesla Model X. Both Tesla Model S and Model X production is currently shut down and when Tesla resumed production in Q2 the new vehicles will presumably feature the new interior, and also other improvements. The new look can already be ordered via Tesla’s website.

via Engadget