Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic turmoil, Tesla managed a record number of vehicle deliveries for the quarter in Q3 2020.

Tesla managed to ship 139,300 to customers between July and September 2020, up a massive 45% Year on Year and 53% sequentially.

That breaks down into 15,200 Model S/X cars and 124,100 Model 3/Y deliveries.

During the quarter Tesla built 145,036 vehicles — 16,992 Model S/X vehicles and 128,044 Model 3/Y EVs, meaning there are thousands of vehicles still awaiting delivery.

Telsa had planned to ship 500,000 cars in 2020, and so far managed 318,000, leaving them 188,000 short. Of course, the pandemic likely put a massive spanner in the works, and if Tesla misses that goal it is hopefully something shareholders can forgive.

Talking about shareholders, they appear unimpressed by the news, with Tesla’s share price down 5.8% on the results. Those shareholders may want to look at the rest of the industry, with Ford’s US sales down 4.7%, Chevrolet down 11.2% and Toyota down 12.7%.

via Engadget