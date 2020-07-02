Tesla managed to deliver 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter despite coronavirus shutdowns

by Pradeep

 

Tesla

Tesla today announced that it delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020. Despite the huge impact of COVID-19, Tesla’s deliveries fell by only by 4.8% when compared to Q2 2019 sales. This is a really impressive feat for Tesla as sales of other automakers slumped in the last four months. In fact, analysts expected only 70,000 vehicle deliveries from Tesla.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” said Tesla in its press release.

Find the sales details below.

  • Model 3 and Model Y – 80,050 units
  • Model S and Model X – 10,600 units

Yesterday, Tesla’s market capitalization reached $207.2 billion, surpassing Toyota’s $201.9 billion. Today, Tesla shares are already up 4% when compared to yesterday’s closing.

Source: Tesla

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments