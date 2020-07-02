Tesla managed to deliver 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter despite coronavirus shutdowns

Tesla today announced that it delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020. Despite the huge impact of COVID-19, Tesla’s deliveries fell by only by 4.8% when compared to Q2 2019 sales. This is a really impressive feat for Tesla as sales of other automakers slumped in the last four months. In fact, analysts expected only 70,000 vehicle deliveries from Tesla.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” said Tesla in its press release.

Find the sales details below.

Model 3 and Model Y – 80,050 units

Model S and Model X – 10,600 units

Yesterday, Tesla’s market capitalization reached $207.2 billion, surpassing Toyota’s $201.9 billion. Today, Tesla shares are already up 4% when compared to yesterday’s closing.

Source: Tesla