The Tesla Model Y crossover SUV was meant to have a starting price below $40,000, but as with all Tesla vehicles, the company initially releases the more profitable models before making the entry-level variants available.

This meant the cheapest Tesla Model Y you could purchase was the Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor, for $52,990 price, but yesterday, in a surprise move, Tesla dropped the price of that vehicle to $49,990, with the specifications unchanged.

Tesla also dropped the price of the Performance model with the Performance package (now standard) to just below $60,000.

The now-standard Performance package includes:

Increased top speed from 145mph to 155mph

21’’ Überturbine Wheels

Performance Brakes

Lowered suspension

Aluminium alloy pedals

This makes the equivalent Model Y only $3000 more expensive than the same Model 3, offering buyers much more choice.

Those wanting the originally promised more affordable version still have to wait for the RWD Standard Range Plus version to be released, but if your base-line is the Long Range version now appears to be a good time to jump in.

See the range at Tesla here.

Via Electrek