Tesla is offering a new interior for the Tesla Model 3 in China, with the changes expected to soon become available globally.

The improvements include wood panelling on the inside door, but more importantly, Tesla is now offering a heated steering wheel option for the Model 3.

The option is part o the Premium Interior bundle, but will likely be available as a software upgrade for regular buyers.

The heated steering wheel and heated seats are particularly important in EVs, as it allows drivers to extend their range by heating their cabin less.

The feature is debuting in China, but this is often the case before a global roll-out. Previous features which went this route included double-paned windows, the powered trunk and a new centre console.

Other less visible but equally important changes included the new heat pump and higher capacity battery pack.

via Electrek