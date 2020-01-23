Last year Tesla introduced its very own wireless charger for the Model 3. The charger was offered to the existing Model 3 customers as an optional accessory and was priced at $125. It looks like Tesla might be planning to refresh its charger.

According to a product page (via Electrek) published by the Wireless Power Consortium, Tesla is planning to launch a new wireless charger which will support Model 3. This comes after companies like Nomad and Jeda achieved incredible success by creating third-party wireless charging solutions for Tesla Model 3. The product page confirms that the new charger will support power up to 7.5 watts.

At this point, we don’t have any ETA but we expect Tesla to launch it soon. Moreover, it could be possible that the new charger will be offered along with the refreshed Model X. However, it’s hard to say if the charger will support the existing cars or not.