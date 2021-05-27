Tesla has been facing increasing criticism from authorities and pundits for the primitive way in which they detect a Tesla driver’s attention and presence, that being simply movement of the steering wheel.

This method is incredibly easy to fake, even with only an orange, and Tesla has been facing demands that it uses the internal cabin-facing camera to better detect issues such as a driver sitting in the passenger or rear seat.

Tesla has finally relented and version 2021.4.15.11 of its software now has the following feature:

“The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged. Camera data does not leave the car itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless data sharing is enabled.”

Notable the car still relies on steering wheel movement rather than the internal camera, suggesting the feature needs a bit more development.

Given the recent stunts and incidents involving Tesla, placing the platform in disrepute, the new feature will be a very welcome development by most Telsa owners.

via Elektrek