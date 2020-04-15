The Tesla Cybertruck is made of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel which does not need any painting or surface treatment, and it initially appeared that this will be the only option available.

Last year on twitter today Elon Musk, however, appeared to confirmed that at the very least the Tesla Cybertruck will also be available in Matte Black.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Now however it appears plans may have changed, as Elon is suggesting that to change the colour of the Cybertruck you will need to wrap your vehicle.

You will be able to wrap it in any color or pattern — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2020

In some ways, the news is no surprise, as it is very difficult for stainless steel to take any paint reliably.

At least, with all the flat surfaces, the Cyber truck should be very cheap and easy to wrap, which means we may see been more designs and options available than otherwise.

Tesla Cybertruck comes with up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension. Coming to performance, Cybertruck will support acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range. Customers can choose between single motor RWD, Dual motor AWD and Tri motor AWD.

Highlights of Tesla Cybertruck:

With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

Space for your toolbox, tire and Cyberquad, with room to spare. Utilize 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including the under-bed, frunk and sail pillars.

With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease.

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Seat six comfortably with additional storage under the second-row seats. Complete with an advanced 17” touchscreen with an all-new customized user interface.

From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.

Tesla Cybertruck specs:

Tesla single motor RWD will cost $39,900, Dual motor AWD will cost $49,900 and Tri motor AWD will cost $69,900. Self-driving unit will cost an extra $7000. You can pre-order Tesla Cybertruck here by paying $100 deposit. W

via Electrek