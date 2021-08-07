There has been mounting suspicion that Tesla’s Cybertruck, which was intended to hit the market at the end of 2021, has been delayed, and today the company confirmed that deliveries will not take place in 2021.

Tesla is believed to have more than 1 million pre-orders for the truck, but has been focussing increasingly on the Tesla Model Y, telling investors recently that they will start Cybertruck manufacturing after they establish Model Y production at their new Austin factory, with Elon saying:

“We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y.“

Today Tesla updated their Cybertruck order page, noting that buyers will be able to complete their configuration “in 2022”.

The news will come as a blow to many Tesla fans, particularly with competition for EV trucks heating up.

Fortunately for Tesla, their biggest competition, the Ford F150 Lighting, is itself only expected to hit the market in 2022.

Highlights of Tesla Cybertruck:

With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

Space for your toolbox, tire and Cyberquad, with room to spare. Utilize 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including the under-bed, frunk and sail pillars.

With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease.

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Seat six comfortably with additional storage under the second-row seats. Complete with an advanced 17” touchscreen with an all-new customized user interface.

From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.

The Tesla single motor RWD was intended to cost $39,900, Dual motor AWD will cost $49,900 and Tri motor AWD will cost $69,900. Given that these numbers were announced in 2019 it seems likely there will be some upwards drift when the vehicle finally hits the virtual forecourt.

via Electrek