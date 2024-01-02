Telegram rings in the New Year with big updates

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Telegram, the popular messaging platform, closed out 2023 with its tenth update of the year, offering a range of improvements and new functionalities. The update focuses on three key areas: enhanced call experience, streamlined message deletion, and expanded bot capabilities.

First, Telegram calls receive a visual overhaul, featuring dynamic backgrounds that adapt to call status (ringing, active, ended) alongside new animations. The interface is also optimized for resource efficiency, improving battery life and performance on older devices. Ongoing bug fixes further bolster call quality, with additional connection and audio enhancements planned for 2024.

Thanos Snap Message Deletion. Introduced previously on iOS as an experimental feature, the “vaporize” animation for deleted messages is now available on Android and iOS. This visually appealing and energy-efficient effect plays whenever any message is removed.

Telegram’s bot platform, which allows developers to integrate various services into the app, has undergone its most significant update. Bots now benefit from a wider range of functionalities: reacting to and managing message reactions, quotes, and links; sending replies across different chats or topics; accessing information about channel giveaways and boosts; and more.

While the announcement mentions further new features to be revealed in January, no specifics were provided.