Popular privacy-focused messaging app Telegram has been having intermittent issues for the last few days and last night went down completely for about an hour, a rather extended service failure.

Pavel Durow, founder of Telegram, apologised for the issue, and explained the cause, saying:

Last night Telegram was down for about an hour in Europe due to hardware malfunctions. Some iOS users who tried to access Telegram during this time may have been logged out and unfortunately have to log in again. We have removed the iOS app. The app has already been repaired and the update is on its way to the app store. We are also in the process of optimizing our network software to minimize the risk of such problems in the future. Telegram has a unique, purpose-built multi-data center infrastructure which is spread all over the world.

The issue was apparently due to a hardware malfunction in their network, and has reportedly been resolved.

Is the service 100% up for our readers? Let us know in the comments below.

via Winfuture