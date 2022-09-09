Teams to allow viewing of full chat conversation thread in message search results

There’s one thing about Microsoft Teams we all hate: search results. Imagine looking for a specific search only to get you to that particular text. No context at all. This would make you think of the previous conversation that led to such words or the responses that follow after that text. Microsoft is fixing it for us… finally!

However, take note that this change is not coming yet. Instead, the feature with an ID number of 97510 on the Microsoft 365 roadmap will arrive in October this year. Microsoft added it on August 31 and will soon be available on Windows and Mac Teams users. It is not the biggest news about Teams, but the arrival of the said feature will make the use of the messaging app more comfortable, especially for those who often visit their threads for references.

“When users search for a chat message in Teams and click on a message result, they are taken to a view that contains only the selected message, rather than the entire chat thread,” Microsoft describes it on the roadmap page. “This fix will now land the users on the full chat thread once the message search result is clicked, thereby providing full context of the conversation around the message result.”