Teams apps in meetings now available on iOS and Android

Last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Teams apps for meetings. Until now, Teams apps in meetings were available only on desktop. Today, Microsoft is expanding the availability of Microsoft Teams apps built for meetings to iOS and Android. Similar to the desktop experience, you can access the meeting app via a tab before and after a meeting.

During a meeting, you can interact with the content and capabilities of an app through the in-meeting panel. For example, with a polling app, you can view all the different questions asked during a meeting and submit your answers from within the meeting.

A new content notification shows up as a banner on the top of your mobile screen to inform you about a new activity. By clicking on View, you can further drill in and interact with the content. This helps you and other meeting participants stay engaged with the meeting.

Download the latest Microsoft Teams app for iOS and Android to enjoy this new feature.

Source: Microsoft