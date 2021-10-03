The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us feeling overworked and stressed, exacerbating the work-life balance. Microsoft is doing its part to help users find the precious balance between work and personal life. The company is now working towards expanding the functionalities of the Viva Insights app in Teams and Outlook to include a new feature called Quiet time in Microsoft Teams and Outlook, with an aim to protect your personal time.

Viva Insights, an Employee Experience Platform (EXP) from Microsoft, will soon give you the option to silence mobile notifications from Outlook and Microsoft Teams outside your working hours. Additionally, it will help you keep track of how well you’re disconnecting, helping you find out whether you need to spend more time with your family.

According to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, users will be able to set the quiet time directly from Microsoft Teams and Outlook mobile apps. The feature is currently in the developmental stage and will be ready for the general public in the month of November this year.

Viva Insights is available in Teams as an app, though not everyone can get access to it. In order to use the app in Teams, users must have an Exchange online account. It’s also available as an Outlook add-in.

If you’re an admin and meet the prerequisites, you can install the Viva Insights app for an organization. Once the app is installed by the admin, all the employees, who have access to an Exchange online account, can use it without having to repeat the installation. Employees will now be able to discover and pin Viva Insights to their Teams bars for easy access. You can click here to learn more about how to install Viva Insights in Teams.

If you’re using Viva Insights in Teams and Teams., what do you think about the upcoming Quiet time feature? Let us know down in the comments.